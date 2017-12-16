MVRHS girls win first swim meet of season, boys fall at New Bedford

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School girls swimming team notched its first victory of the season on Thursday in New Bedford. After trailing by as many as 13 points, the girls rallied for an 88-78 win. The undermanned Vineyard boys, with only four swimmers making the trip, lost their second meet of the season, 84-38.

The girls had an excellent meet, led by Lia Potter, Gabby Carr and Yayla DeChiara, who were all individual winners. The girls qualified two relays for the sectional meet, the first time the Vineyard has ever qualified two relays in the same season. Gabby became the first Vineyard individual qualifier this year, winning the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:48.36. It was one of two school records she set during the meet. Gabby also won the 200 freestyle, bettering her own school record in 2:10.70.

Lia Potter won the 50 freestyle in 28.68 and the 100 butterfly in 1:11.07. Yayla DeChiara, Eleanor Hyland, Lia Potter and Gabby Carr set the team record and qualified for the sectional meet by winning the 200 freestyle relay in 1:54.65 to put the Vineyarders in front, 61-59. After getting second in the 200 Individual Medley with a best time of 2:29.95, Yayla won the 100 backstroke in 1:08.01. Madeline Youmans finished third to help extend the Vineyard lead to 71-65. Abigail Hammarlund took second in the 100 breaststroke as New Bedford cut the Vineyard lead to 78-74.

Back with the same quartet from the 200 freestyle relay, the Vineyard girls clinched the meet by winning the 400 in 4:11.34. Eleanor had two individual second places (50 free and 100 free) and Abigail Hammarlund had a third in the 100 free. Other Vineyard point scorers included the 200 medley relay (Lia Norris, Jolie Sola, Gabby Wilbur and Kathryn Cuthbert), Isabella Youmans, Jillian Pyden, Jaselle Wildanger, Raven McCormack and Margaret Sykes.

For the boys, Evan Sauter won his two individual events (50 free in his best time of 24.18 and 100 back in 1:02.30). Oliver Dorr was also a double winner (the 200 individual medley in 2:25.06 and the 100 butterfly in 1:08.72). Matteus Scheffer took two thirds (50 freestyle and 100 freestyle). Those three, plus Nicholas Lytle won the 200 freestyle in 1:58.22

The Vineyarders host Brockton at the Y on Saturday at 12:30 pm.