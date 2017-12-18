Island Gymnastics competes at the Frozen Fantasy Meet

Island Gymnastics sent 11 gymnasts to the Frozen Fantasy Meet hosted by Prestige Gymnastics in Swansea on Sunday.

In the Xcel Bronze Child division, Grace Voshell placed first on vault, bars, beam, and floor with 9.3, 9.3, 9.15, and 9.15, and first in All Around with 36.9. Elizabeth Thompson placed second on bars, 8.95, third on beam, 9.0, second on floor, 8.9, and second in All Around with 35.65. Casey Webster placed third on bars, 8.9, second on beam, 9.05, and third in All Around with 34.9. Abigail Henry placed third on bars, 8.7, and third on beam, 8.7. Autumn Wiggin placed second on vault, 8.95, and sixth on bars, 8.75.

In the Xcel Bronze Junior division, Nikita Kleeman placed third on vault, 9.0, second on bars, 9.1, third on beam, 8.75, second on floor, 9.1, and second in All Around with 35.95. Gabrielle Guimaraes placed second on vault, 9.1, third on bars, 9.05, third on floor, 8.9, and fifth in All Around with 35.1.

In the Xcel Gold division, Molly Crawford finished first on vault, 9.25, second on bars, 9.0, first on floor, 9.35, and first in All Around with 35.6.

Sara Goodale placed second on vault, 8.8, first on bars, 9.15, third floor, 8.85, and second in All Around with 34.7.

Emily Boyd placed first on beam, 8.65, and Amy Maeda placed second on beam, 8.6.

Bronze and gold teams were coached by Elizabeth Goodale.