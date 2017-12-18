MVRHS boys hockey loses to Silver Lake

1 of 6

Jackson Pachico and Henry Pardo tallied to give the Martha’s Regional High School boys varsity hockey team a 2-0 first-period lead over a physical Silver Lake High School, but the Lakers roared back for five goals over the final two periods to post a 5-3 victory.

After the Lakers scored three times in the second period, two of the goals coming within 20 seconds of each other, Vineyarder Ian Trance knotted the contest 3-3 on a power play with 51 seconds left in the second period. With two Lakers in the box for advanced thuggery, Mr. Trance picked up a blocked shot inside the Laker blueline and put a low laser inside the near post for his first goal of the campaign.

The Lakers put up two more goals on a beleaguered Michael Metcalf in the third period, the last coming on a three-on-one breakaway midway through the frame. Mr. Metcalf was under the gun most of the evening, stopping 20 Laker tries, and had a handful of highlight-reel saves.

The Vineyarders pulled their goalie with two minutes left and buzzed the Laker net, but were not able to score as time ran out.

The young Vineyarders are 0-2 on the season, and next travel to Attleboro on Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 4 pm.