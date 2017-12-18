MVRHS girls basketball tops Cardinal Spellman

1 of 6

The Martha’s Vineyard girls varsity basketball team withstood a fourth-quarter rally on their way to a 51-42 win over visiting Cardinal Spellman on Friday in a non-league contest at the “Sancy” Pachico gym in Oak Bluffs. The Vineyarders dominated the early stages, leading 24-11 at the half. The Cardinals cut the lead to six points, 45-39, late in the game before Vineyard senior Meghan Sawyer sank two free throws to clinch the victory.

The Vineyarders improved to 2-1 on the season with the win, while Cardinal Spellman dropped to 0-2.

Senior Molly DeBettencourt led the hosts with 20 points. Seniors Lily Pigott and Kiana Casey contributed 10 and eight points respectively. Cardinals captain Caroline Stover, a senior, led all scorers with 23 points.

Vineyarders take Latin on the road

Molly DeBettencourt drained nine treys and rang up 31 points to go with six blocks, six steals and six assists, as the Vineyarders (3-1) overcame an early 11-3 deficit en route to a 62-43 win over Boston Latin Academy on Sunday at UMass Boston.

Lily Pigott scored eight points, Meghan Sawyer and Kiana Casey had six apiece, Rose Engler and Sasha Lakis each scored four, Kylie Estrella chipped in a bucket, and Alley Estrella added a free-throw.