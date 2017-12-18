Vineyard Boys CASH in for first hoops win

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Boys varsity basketball team beat visiting Community Academy of Science and Health high school (CASH) of Dorchester for its first win of the season by 51-34 on Saturday afternoon at “Sancy” Pachico gym in Oak Bluffs.

Jared Regan led Vineyarders’ scorers with 16 points. Rammon Dos Santos had 13 points, Sam Wallace nine points, and Aidan Araujo eight points. Owen Porterfield and Kaio Reis each added a pair of buckets in a well-balanced offensive attack. The young Vineyarders had a bounceback performance on Saturday after a season-opening drubbing by Sandwich High School earlier in the week.

Saturday’s game put a smile on Coach Mike Joyce’s face. “I liked the way we played today. We took care of the ball, very few turnovers. Turnovers plagued us against Sandwich. And the young guys played well,” he said.

The Vineyarder starting five included John Morris, the team’s only senior, junior Matt Morris, sophomores Jared Regan and Aidan Araujo, and freshman center Rammon Dos Santos. The Vineyarders jumped out to an early 6-3 lead before the offense went dry, and CASH led 12-8 after one period.

As he had in the first period, Mr. Dos Santos scored two buckets in the paint to open the second frame. Mr. Regan got hot with five quick points, and the offense was in sync, featuring crisp passes to backdoor and lane cutters for uncontested baskets, to go up 26-20 at halftime.

The Vineyarders put 18 points on the CASH Chargers in the third for a 44-26 advantage, and cruised home in the fourth for the win.