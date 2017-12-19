Aquinnah: What they need

It is a busy time of year for many people, and the people of Aquinnah are no exception. There are four Christmas parties that I know of in the upcoming week. Then there’s the people coming for the holidays and leaving for the holidays. I hope everyone has safe travels and a stress-free holiday. This can be a tough time of year for some people, so make sure everyone around you has what they need. Keep in mind that what they may need is for you to turn off the Christmas music, just for a minute.

There is a lot happening in Aquinnah today, Thursday, Dec. 21. First up is an Island Housing Trust and Aquinnah Housing Committee groundbreaking ceremony at 801 State Rd. The ceremony is at noon, and the spot is just past Lobsterville Road on the right. You’ll see an Island Housing Trust sign.

Next up is the holiday party at the Aquinnah Public Library from 3 to 6 pm (a.k.a. the pre-party). There will be swagmaking, design your own wrapping paper, light refreshments, and a good time. Last, the Aquinnah Town Christmas Party will be held at the Old Town Hall at 6 pm. Please bring a dish to share and some holiday cheer. Santa will be arriving on his sleigh at 6:30 pm. Feel free to stay late and help clean up after the party. It’s always better to clean up after a party the night of, rather than the day after (that’s what I learned in college, anyway).

The rest of the schedule at the library this week: Story Time is on Thursday at 3:30 pm and Saturday at 10:30 am. Also on Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm is the Kids’ Craft. The library will be open regular hours next week.

Just a note that the West Tisbury library is hosting some events for kids, tweens, and families over the Christmas break (no school until Jan. 2!). Check out their website at westtisburylibrary.org for the full schedule.

Mitzi Pratt will host an open studio at her bookbindery this Friday from noon to 5 pm. Her studio is at 5 Moshup Trail. She will be selling some of her handmade books, and can also give you an estimate on book restoration. Refreshments will be served.

Christmas Eve Services will be held at 5 pm at the Community Baptist Church of Gay Head in Aquinnah this Sunday, Dec. 24. The Candlelight Service will include Traditional Lessons, Carols and Lighting of the Candles. Services will be at 7 pm, on Christmas Eve at the First Baptist Church, on the corner of Spring & William Streets in Vineyard Haven. For more information on their holiday services, call 508-693-1539.

Pathways will be closed from Dec. 20 to 27. Their next event will be Music on Friday, Dec. 29, at 7 pm.

Happy birthday to Christmas baby Christina Montoya, I hope you get double the presents. Happy birthday to Jessica Kramer, who celebrates on Dec. 26, and makes beautiful jewelry through her business, Hawkhouse, if you need some last-minute gifts.

Chilmark Chocolates is now closed until Feb. 3. I warned you.