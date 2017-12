Attention men of Martha’s Vineyard — if you’ve reached your holiday-shopping breaking point, Rainy Day in Vineyard Haven has some good news for you. Friday, Dec. 22, is Men’s Night, a night dedicated to making holiday shopping easier. Personal shoppers at Rainy Day will help you sort through the store’s selections, and beer and pizza will be served. It all starts at 5 pm, and goes until 9:30 pm. For more information, visit rainydaymv.com.