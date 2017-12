Anden David Baptiste

Megan Baptiste and Michael Baptiste of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a son, Anden David Baptiste, on Dec. 16, 2017, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Anden weighed 9 pounds, 12 ounces.

Paris Nicole Hall

Tiara Lee and Anthony Hall of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a daughter, Paris Nicole Hall, on Dec. 17, 2017, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Paris weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.