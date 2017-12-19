Bridge Results

At the Dec. 11, 1:15 pm game of the Edgartown Bridge Club, seven pairs competed. Finishing in first place were Ency Fokos and Richard Williams, followed by Gerry Averill and Diana Dozier in second, and Barbara Besse and Wink Winkelman in third.

At the Dec. 12, 7 pm game of the Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, nine pairs competed. Finishing in first place were Bea Phear and Cecily Greenaway, followed by Barbara Besse and Carol Whitmarsh in second, Dave Donald and Michel Riel in third, and Diana Dozier and Joan Perrine in fourth place.

The Dec. 14, 7 pm game of the Island Bridge Club was canceled due to a lack of players.