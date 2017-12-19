Call for Polly Hill Arboretum art

The Polly Hill Arboretum will host an outdoor art exhibit featuring artwork inspired by the plants and landscapes at the arboretum to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

According to a press release, Polly Hill would like to portray the arboretum through the eyes of visitors, using people’s botanical and landscape images from all seasons. If your artwork is selected, you will be credited and recognized in the member publication, Meristems. Reprints of original artwork will be used. To submit digital photographs of your work for consideration or for more information, please contact Erin Hepfner, visitor services and resource specialist, at erin@pollyhillarboretum.org. If your work is selected, staff will work with you to obtain high-resolution photographs, if necessary.

The deadline for submission is Jan. 25, 2018.