Chilmark: On 495 in the snow

I left on the morning of our first snowfall, took the ferry and the 8:10 am Peter Pan bus to Boston. When I awoke on the bus at 9:40 am, we were still on 495 in the snow. We made it, albeit an hour late, with the sun breaking through and the snow barely visible. So if you’re traveling, take your time and plan ahead. School’s out, kids are home from college, and other residents, family, and friends are returning for the holidays; enjoy the precious time together.

Pam Glavin, widow of Carl Widdiss, continues her annual tradition of putting up a Magical Christmas Tree at his gravesite in the Gay Head Cemetery, on Rose Meadow Way off State Road. It will be up through April. Come and put a decoration on the tree in honor of Carl, and write a note with “a promise to do a good deed for someone in need and make the year a little better for someone else” in Carl’s honor.

It’s not too late to shop for the holidays on Menemsha’s Basin Road. Stop by Everett Poole’s Chandlery, Scott McDowell’s Copperworks of Martha’s Vineyard, and Virginia (Ginnie) Jones’s Foc’sle Locker, which are all open through Sunday, Dec. 24. If you’re looking to deaccession maritime books, Ginnie Jones will buy or help you value what you’ve got; try her at 508-693-6397. She’s open by appointment until early April. Come in and get warm at Menemsha Fish Market, enjoy your meal at the counter, or just get takeout and a few gift cards. Even the Texaco Station has some good stocking stuffers. The Allen Farm Shop is open daily 11 am to 5 pm. If you want to reserve lamb or have items shipped, call Clarissa Allen at 508-645-9064. Beetlebung Meats can be purchased at Beetlebung Tree Care, delivery and shipping available upon request, see beetlebungfarm.com/meat. Grey Barn, Mermaid Farm, and North Tabor Farm are all open.

Congratulations to Thomas Bena on giving a TedX talk about “One Big Home” on Dec. 7 at the Deloitte annual conference in Orlando, Fla. Check it it out here: vimeo.com/247388842.

There will be two services at the Chilmark Community Church on Christmas Eve: 9 am worship with guest viola Atzik Marquez, and at 5pm a traditional Candlelight Service of Lessons and Carols with Sandra Bittermann-Atwood on the golden harp. Stop by for Tuesday winter meals at 6 pm to enjoy free food, conversation, and community. Candle lighting and refreshments included. All are welcome, free. 9 Menemsha Crossroads, Chilmark. For further information call 508- 645-3100.

Pathways will be closed Dec. 20 to 27. Come hear musicians Seamus Galligan, Alex Karalekas, Willy Mason, and Isaac Taylor, free on Friday, Dec. 29. Doors open at 6:30 pm and music starts at 7 pm. You can stop by every day but Wednesdays and Sundays, and find a warm environment to work in, Wi-Fi and computer available.

Chilmark Library’s annual Used Book Sale continues at half-price through Saturday, Dec. 23, and free after Christmas, Dec. 27 – 30. Sales will be during normal library hours; the library will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 26. Join Stories and Songs on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10:30 am. Family Movie Nights will be held Wednesdays, Dec. 20 and 27, at 5 pm; come enjoy food, crafts, and a film. For questions or information, the library can be reached at 508-645-3360. Sign up for the new monthly newsletter by emailing chilmarknews@clamsnet.org to stay up to date on what’s happening.

Free Community Dinner on Sunday, Dec. 24, from 3 to 5 pm at Vineyard Haven’s Legion Hall. All are welcome to enjoy some holiday cheer, share a meal, or take a hot dinner home.

Niki Patton leads her annual Christmas Sing at Windemere, Monday, Dec. 25, from 3:15 to 4: 30 pm. Feel free to bring an instrument; music is provided. Meet in the main floor Recreation Room. Call Niki with any questions at 508-693-4307.

The Masonic Lodge will be serving a free Christmas Dinner, Monday, Dec. 25, from 1 to 5 pm at 52 Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road.

The West Tisbury library is offering free soup and bread lunches over the holiday break from 11:45 am to 12:45 pm, Dec. 26-29.

Household food waste is now accepted at the Chilmark dump, $2 per bucket (max. size 5 gallon). Acceptable items include: fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, grains, pasta, bread, dairy, meat, seafood, coffee filters, teabags, napkins, and paper towels. For more info, see igimv.org.

Deer hunters’ primitive firearms season runs through Dec. 30. It is illegal to hunt on Sundays in Massachusetts — I repeat this because both my husband and I have seen hunters out on Sundays. Be careful out there when walking your pets.

Have a great week, and wishing everyone good cheer, however you celebrate the holidays.