Coats donated for Island veterans

This is a story that will warm your heart even while it’s warming you from the frigid temperatures.

About 60 winter coats have been donated to Jo Ann Murphy, the Island’s veterans agent, to be distributed to military veterans on the Island.

“They came over from America on a Coast Guard boat,” Ms. Murphy told The Times.

The coats were donated by Cape Cod Military Support Foundation and the Otis Civilian Advisory Committee, according to an email to Ms. Murphy from Bob Reimer, master chief boatswain’s mate of Station Menemsha.

“I think it’s just unbelievable,” Ms. Murphy said of the generosity on display by the public toward veterans. The coats were among 3,000 donated to the Cape organizations, according to Mr. Reimer’s email.

Ms. Murphy said she will meet any veteran who wants one of the coats. She cautioned that she is on vacation next week, but anyone who wants a coat could contact the county office by phone and be put on a list at 508-696-3840. Veterans can also email her at mvyvetservices@yahoo.com.

“This is just amazing,” she said pointing out that the two boxes stand about 4 feet tall. “You don’t have to be a veteran in need. If you’re a veteran and you want a new coat, call me or email me,” Ms. Murphy said.