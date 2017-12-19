Court report: Nov. 30, 2017 – Dec. 15, 2017

Nov. 30, 2017

Barnaby W. Suman, Aquinnah; DOB 5/11/63, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, rate of speed exceeding posted limit: continued to pretrial conference.

Dec. 4, 2017

Mathew R. Medeiros, Tisbury; DOB 11/9/83, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, improper operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Dec. 11, 2017

David C. Hawkins, Vineyard Haven; DOB 4/18/61, breaking and entering for misdemeanor, larceny under $250: continued to pretrial conference.

Neil Flynn Jr., Edgartown; DOB 6/4/68, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; speeding in violation of special regulation: not responsible.

Wilson Miguel Perdomo, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/2/92, possession of class B drug (cocaine): continued to pretrial conference.

Michelle D. Plesser, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/17/87, assault and battery: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Luana Will Mayer Loos, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/21/97, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $300 court cost.

Dec. 14, 2017

Aaron Bezahler, Edgartown; DOB 1/18/95, manslaughter; nolle prosequi (state declined to prosecute).

Caroline M. Cleaver, Douglasville, Ga.; DOB 11/18/50, OUI-liquor or .08%: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for one year, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW, $50 PSF and complete 20 hours of community service; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

John Dosky, Sandy Hook, Conn.; DOB 9/22/59, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

John Dosky, Sandy Hook, Conn.; DOB 9/22/59, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth in light of plea in the previous case.

Justin J. Kuruvilla, Brooklyn, N.Y.; DOB 10/13/82, OUI-liquor or .08%: nolle prosequi (state declined to prosecute).

Michael J. Murphy, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/11/52, trespassing: to be dismissed upon the completion of four hours of community service.

Benjamin C. Stafford, Oak Bluffs; DOB 1/8/81, OUI-liquor or .08%: not guilty; negligent operation of motor vehicle: not guilty; failure to yield at intersection: not responsible.

Dec. 15, 2017

Sofia V. Esnal, Vineyard Haven; DOB 8/29/82, breaking and entering a building during daytime to commit a felony: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; larceny over $250: continued without finding for one year; a second charge of larceny over $250: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

James F. Gibson, Sarasota, Fla.; DOB 5/14/76, assault and battery on a family/household member: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Roger Mattson, Aquinnah; DOB 6/22/97, OUI-liquor or .08%: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; moped violation: not responsible; a second charge of moped violation: not responsible.

Cody C. Potter, Fairhaven; DOB 8/11/95, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

David M. Viera, Edgartown; DOB 3/17/69, disorderly conduct: to be dismissed upon payment of $300 court cost.