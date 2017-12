On Saturday, Dec. 23, at 3 pm, the Edgartown library is screening a hilarious, gender-bending, naughty rendition of Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker.” The film, “The Hard Nut,” is a ballet choreographed by the Mark Morris Dance Group, and brings a creative spin to a classic ballet. Catch it at the library for something fun, free, and different to do this weekend. But leave the kids at home; the film is adults only. For more information, visit edgartownlibrary.org.