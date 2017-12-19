Library Journal awards West Tisbury library five stars

On Dec. 4, 2017, Library Journal announced the results of the 10th edition of the LJ Index of Public Library Service, and rated the West Tisbury library five stars. According to a press release, the West Tisbury library would like to give a big thank you to all their trusty patrons for their ongoing support, and to the CLAMS family of libraries for contributing to the ongoing success of the library.

The LJ index is a national rating system designed to recognize and promote America’s public libraries, to help improve the pool of nationally collected library statistics, and to encourage library self-evaluation.