Lillian Jesse Hammond of Oak Bluffs died peacefully in her sleep after a long battle with cancer. She was 86.

Lillian was one of six siblings born to Lillian Hazel and Jesse Perkins of Middleboro. She is survived by two sisters, Margaret (Peggy) Allum of Pembroke, and Elaine Hart of Abington. Lillian married Kenneth Earle Hammond (1923-2004) of Middleboro in 1949, and together they had six children, Thomas Hammond of Costa Mesa, Calif., Gail Hammond of West Bridgewater, Karen Anacki of Raynham, Walter Hammond of Oak Bluffs, and the late Kevin and Stephen Hammond, both of Oak Bluffs. She was a grandmother 11 times over, and a great-grandmother three times over. Lillian was also a genealogy enthusiast, and belonged to many historical societies throughout Plymouth County and Martha’s Vineyard.

Visiting hours will be held at the Ashley Funeral Home, 35 Oak St., in Middleboro, from 4 to 7 pm on Thursday, Dec. 21. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 22, at 11 am.