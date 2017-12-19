The Red Cross blood drive

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive on Tuesday, Dec. 26, from 11:30 to 4:30 pm at the Portuguese-American Club in Oak Bluffs. According to a press release,

the need for blood is at critical levels. The American Red Cross urges you to please take time to give the gift of life and hope. Donating only takes about an hour. Walk-ins are welcome, or you can schedule an appointment by calling the Red Cross at 800-733-2767.

The need for blood is real, and taking the time during this busy holiday season to donate and possibly save a life means more to your friends and family on the Vineyard than any gift imaginable.