The MVRHS girls ice hockey team invites you to their annual winter wonderland “Skate with Santa.” On Sunday, Dec. 24, head to the M.V. Ice Arena in Oak Bluffs from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm, and skate with the team alongside special guest Saint Nick. Tickets are $10 per person, or $25 per family, and all proceeds help benefit the high school hockey team. Games, refreshments, music, and photo ops — what else do you need this Christmas Eve?