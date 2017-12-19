SSA board bans vaping and weed on its property and vessels

At Highfield Hall in Falmouth Tuesday morning, the full board of the Steamship Authority voted unanimously to amend smoking regulations to ban vaping and marijuana use.

The board also listened to a report from general counsel Steven Sayers on the possible merits of RM Packer Co. shipping Island rubbish off-Island by barge as opposed to the current method ferrying truckloads.

SSA general manager Robert Davis told the board changes to the smoking policy were necessary in light of the prevalence of electronic cigarettes and vaping devices. Changes to Massachusetts law with regard to marijuana also necessitated change in SSA policy. With no debate and no questions or comments from the audience, the board voted unanimously to approve the changes to the smoking policy.

Mr. Sayers told the board that two previous studies of shipping trash by barge off the Vineyard may have reached flawed negative assessments and that SSA administration was beginning to see barge logistics as a potential alternative to the truck system used now. However, he cautioned further study was needed. He told the board RM Packer Co. has been at the center of SSA thinking on the matter in no small part because of the facility the company owns in New Bedford. More and more trash is anticipated to move by rail, Mr. Sayers noted. He pointed out that Packer’s facility in New Bedford is conveniently nearby to a spur rail line. Via the spur, trash hauled over from the Vineyard could travel to Ohio where much of the Commonwealth’s future waste is forecast to go, he said.

While Island waste is presently trucked to a landfill primarily for the use of New Bedford and Dartmouth, those municipalities may look to their own needs and not continue to agree to take on Island waste.

One factor to consider in switching from trucks to barges, Mr. Sayer pointed out, is that trucks regularly haul return loads of gravel, mulch and other bulk material. He did not discuss the logistic or economic value of the return loads, however.

Carl Walker, SSA director of maintenance and engineering, reported to the board that the drydock portion of the M/V Martha’s Vineyard refurbishment is complete and that the boat will be refloated “on or about January 3rd.” Ninety percent of the new passenger decks are finished and approximately 90 percent of the hull painting is complete, he said.

He said he anticipates the vessel will be back in service by March 3. “It’s starting to look like a new boat,” he said.

Mr. Davis added that the SSA has issued checks for $8.5 million of the $17.5 contract to Senesco Marine or about 46 percent.

In other business, the board elected Robert Ranney, the board’s Nantucket representative, as 2018 chairman. The board voted in Barnstable representative Robert Jones as vice-chairman and Martha’s Vineyard representative Marc Hanover as board secretary.

The board received an update on the $43 million contract awarded for the new terminal building in Woods Hole to Jay Cashman’s construction company. The old terminal is scheduled to be demolished early next year after administrative offices are moved into their new building on Palmer Avenue in Falmouth. A temporary terminal building is up and running to sell tickets to Woods Hole passengers.