Updated 1:40 pm

The following trips have been canceled Monday, Dec. 18, due to mechanical issues.

M/V SANKATY 6:15AM Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

M/V SANKATY 7:20AM Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

For more information, please call 508.548.3788 or 508.693.0367

To check the status, see http://www.steamshipauthority. com