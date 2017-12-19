Winter vacation week

Winter vacation brings out the couch potato in all of us. After weeks of Christmas shopping and holiday planning, all while dodging the cold, the days between Christmas and New Year’s are the days you deserve. You deserve to be on the couch knitting or binge-watching Netflix all day. You deserve to be eating cookies and leftover desserts from weeks past. But if you’re a little more restless, and the kids are too, the Island has a lineup of stuff for you to do.

If anyone has you covered next week, it’s the Martha’s Vineyard libraries. Every day, Tuesday through Friday, the West Tisbury library is offering winter break crafts for kids and families, and teens and tweens. Kids and families can gather in the children’s room, and teens and tweens can head to the young adults room. Crafts start at 10:30 am, and go until 4 pm, so come and go as you please. The library is also offering a free soup and bread lunch every day from 11:45 am to 12:45 pm. Stick around until 1 pm, and you’ll catch a family movie. Contact the library at 508-693-3366 for movie titles. These four free events repeat every day, same time, same place, on Dec. 26, 27, 28, and 29.

Teens 13 and up can catch an intergalactic movie at the Vineyard Haven library on Tuesday, Dec. 26, at 5 pm. The film is about a dark force threatening the home to species from thousands of planets. The screening is free, and includes a pizza party. Find out more by calling the library at 508-696-4211, ext. 118.

On Wednesday, Dec. 27, start searching for clues at the Oak Bluffs library. A winter-break scavenger hunt will be up through the week during the library’s regular hours. Kids can prowl the library for winter photos, and those who complete the hunt will receive a prize. Head there anytime, any day, and see what the kids are digging up.

Have yourself another crafternoon on Wednesday, Dec. 27, at the Vineyard Haven library. The creativity begins at 2:30 pm, where kids can craft their own inventions. At 3:30 pm, the library will screen a movie about an orphan girl who dreams of becoming a ballerina. Kids under 8 should come with a mature caregiver. For more information, call 508-696-4211.

If you’re up-Island Wednesday evening, there’s another chance to catch a movie with the fam. The Chilmark library is screening a free film everyone will enjoy, with snacks and crafts, at 5 pm.

On Thursday, Dec. 28, the Oak Bluffs library will host a 1:30 pm screening of a film, and the Aquinnah library is hosting a 5 pm holiday movie with popcorn.

On Friday, Dec. 29, if you’re still feeling the craft-movie combo, the Vineyard Haven library invites you to an afternoon of minions. A minion craft begins at 2:30 pm, followed by a screening of “Despicable Me 3,” where Gru, Lucy, their daughters, and the minions are back in action.

The libraries have their doors open for you and your kids next week, so take advantage of these stressless opportunities to leave the house.