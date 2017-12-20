The Edgartown boys basketball team remains undefeated

On Friday, Dec. 15, Edgartown defeated Oak Bluffs 47-23. Strong overall team play helped the Edgartown team improve to 6-0. The Eagles defeated Oak Bluffs, led by Marcos Rodrigues with 20 points and four 3-pointers, followed by Gabriel Brito with 12. Oak Bluffs was led by Quinn Kirby with 10.

On Tuesday, Dec. 19, Edgartown defeated West Tisbury 62-26. With a tenacious defense and balanced offensive attack, the Eagles were led by Jayden Coyle with 16, followed by Gabriel Brito with 14, Lucas Goncalves 8, Gabriel Arritt 8, Marcos Rodrigues 6, and Quinn Cabral 6. Jordan Coyle controlled the boards. West Tisbury was led by Barrett Oliver with 10.