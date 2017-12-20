Funds keep program thriving

To the Editor:

The Lagoon Pond Association board of directors would like to thank the Permanent Endowment Fund for Martha’s Vineyard for its generous grant to support the mission of the LPA of Martha’s Vineyard, which is dedicated to improving the quality of the waters of the Lagoon Pond and the environment of surrounding lands. These funds will be used to partially fund our summer intern program.

Employed by the LPA, our 2017 summer intern worked for the Oak Bluffs and Tisbury shellfish constables. The program supported shellfish aquaculture and propagation, as well as analyzing water samples in an effort to promote and maintain a clean, healthy pond environment. In addition, the program provides the intern with a unique, special opportunity to learn, and further define his or her career aspirations.

Doug Reece, Lani Goldthorpe, David Hern, Don Pescione, Bob Nicholls

Lagoon Pond Association board of directors