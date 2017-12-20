Picture this: You don’t have to change your photo as often

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is extending its driver’s license and ID card photo renewal requirement from 9 years to 14 years. Customers will be able to go online to renew a license or ID card for two consecutive renewal periods. With this extension, customers can save a trip to the registry.

The aim is to make online renewal more convenient for registry customers. “We encourage customers to conveniently renew their driver’s license or Massachusetts ID card online if they are eligible to do so, saving a trip to a service center and perhaps avoiding holiday traffic too,” Registrar of Motor Vehicles Erin Deveney said in a press release.

An estimated increase of 30,000 online transactions for license and ID card renewals is expected each month, according to the registry.

“I think it’s a good idea,” said Carlos, an Island worker who declined to give his last name as he was leaving the registry in Edgartown.

In order to be eligible for online renewal, a customer’s license or ID card must be less than 14 years old, and must also have a photo that was taken after his or her 21st birthday.

The two renewal periods are for the combined 14 years; in-person renewal will only be required once every 15 years. In-person renewal can be done at a registry service center or at AAA locations, for AAA members only.

Cardholders can renew and check the status of a license or ID card online at mass.gov/how-to/renew-your-drivers-license.