Anita P. Hotchkiss, 79, of Vineyard Haven, died on Saturday morning, Dec. 23, 2017, at the D.E. Rham Hospice home in Cambridge. She was the wife of Frederick H.C. Hotchkiss and mother of Debra Clein, Daniel Pruzan, Emily Coggins, and Grace Scrano.

A memorial service will be held in May, and a complete obituary will appear in a future edition of this paper.