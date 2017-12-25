Warren Terrell Upson

Warren Terrell (Terry) Upson died on Dec. 16, 2017.

Born in New Haven, Conn., to J. Warren and Grace (Fisher) Upson, he grew up in Waterbury, Conn., where he attended local schools. He graduated from Mount Hermon School and Yale University (1960). He received an M.B.A. from New York University and a P.M.D. from the Harvard Business School. Upon graduation from Yale, he spent three years in the U.S. Navy, and was discharged as a lieutenant in 1963.

A longtime summer resident of Chilmark, Terry and his family of two generations built homes on Abel’s Hill. For years, you could always find Terry sailing a Sunfish on the pond, lunching with his family on the beach, or leading escapades to Squibnocket. Terry had a gift for clambakes, celebrations, and adventure. He was always ready with a song of good cheer to keep the spirits high.

He spent 25 years with Chemical Bank (now JPMorgan Chase), the last 10 of which he was the founding CEO and president of Chemical Bank of Canada (now JPMorgan Canada).

While in Toronto, Terry developed numerous close friendships, and enjoyed sailing on Lake Ontario and skiing at Whistler. He was also involved in a number of community activities. He was director of Junior Achievement of Metropolitan Toronto, the Yale Club of Toronto, the Canadian Bankers Association, and the Canadian Opera Company. He was chairman of the corporate sponsorship committee of the Art Gallery of Ontario, and a member of the Toronto Board of Trade.

After a short stint as a divisional executive for Bank of Boston, Terry relocated to Naples, Fla., where he was senior vice president and part of the management team who returned BancFlorida to profitability, and resulted in its sale to Wachovia Corp. He then became founding president of Citizens Community Bank, Marco Island, Fla., which later became part of Fifth Third Bank.

Over the years he was involved in many community activities. In Naples, he was president of the Yale Club and treasurer of the Pelican Bay Property Owners. He was also a former member of the Economic Development Council of Collier County, the Robert Morris Associates of Collier County, the Marco Island and Naples Rotary Clubs, and the Marco Island Water Advisory Committee.

Terry is survived by his loving wife Marian (Harvey) Upson; a son, Daniel Warren Upson, and two daughters, Mary Upson Cunningham and Martha Upson Barlow; as well as by four grandchildren, Taylor Upson, Madison Upson, Claire Cunningham, and Matthew Cunningham.

A celebration of Terry’s life will be held in Naples, Fla., in the coming weeks.