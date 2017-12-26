Births: Dec. 20, 2017 – Dec. 25, 2017

Luna de Paula Costa

Joziane and Leonardo Costa of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a daughter, Luna de Paula Costa, on Dec. 20, 2017, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Luna weighed 9 pounds.

John Henry Gomes

Carla Damian Gomes and Orlando Gomes of West Tisbury announce the birth of a son, John Henry Gomes, on Dec. 22, 2017, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. John weighed 7 pounds.

Heitor Brendon Ferreira Lopes

Marcela Ferreira and Patrick Lopes of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a son, Heitor Brendon Ferreira Lopes, on Dec. 24, 2017, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

Olivia Ann Bishop

Grace Bishop and William Bishop of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Olivia Ann Bishop, on Dec. 25, 2017, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Olivia weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces.