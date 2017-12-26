Erin Marie Mills, 35, of Fall River, died on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017.

Born in Morgantown, W.Va., the daughter of Jane Saunders-Mills and Dr. Steven Mills, she lived in Fall River for most of her life. She was a graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School.

Erin was formerly employed as a dental assistant at several dental offices, including at her father’s dental office. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting, and spending time with her children.

She is survived by her parents. Her father, Dr. Steven Mills, lives and works on Martha’s Vineyard. She is also survived by her sons, Christian and Cayden Smith; her mother’s longtime partner, Maria Quercio; her sister, Caitlin Carreiro; a niece; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Her funeral service will be held on Friday, Dec. 29, at 9 am at the Saunders-Dwyer Home for Funerals, 495 Park St., New Bedford. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery in New Bedford. Visiting hours will be on Thursday, Dec. 28, from 4 to 8 pm. For directions and guestbook, please visit saundersdwyer.com.