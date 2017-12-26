‘Montreal Express’ to bring Arctic temps to the Vineyard

An influx of frigid air will plunge temperatures into the teens for the next week, National Weather Service meteorologist Bill Simpson told The Times. With the wind chill, temperatures will be at or below zero, he said.

Sometimes nicknamed “the Montreal Express,” the cold air mass actually hails from the Arctic, according to Mr. Simpson. Because of the weeklong deep chill, he said the formation of marine ice in protected sounds and shallow water bodies, such as the Island’s saltwater ponds, is distinctly possible.

The intense freeze is expected to last until Jan. 3, but Mr. Simpson said if a storm hits this weekend, as is currently forecast, temperatures may become less bitter.