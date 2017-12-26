Tisbury: People in fine spirits

Heard on Main Street: Everything can change in the blink of an eye. But don’t worry; God never blinks.

The Christmas season seemed to be well celebrated in our Tisbury stores and churches, and we had a delightful number of musical events. One special treat was Karen Ogden and her young dog Myles, practicing carting through town. Myles pulled a light cart carrying a lovely green wreath with jingle bells, for which he was rewarded with many soft pats and lots of big smiles.

Whether sunny or icy or snowy, all people seemed to be in fine spirits, enjoying the season as well as all the opportunities to see family and old friends. We had a wonderful visit with our daughter and her husband from Colorado. It had been all too long since we’d seen them. We even had a chance for the entire family to be together one day. These are the times we realize how lucky we are.

I do appreciate the low amounts of snow we have been getting here on the Island. Where I grew up, in the northwestern hills of Connecticut, we often had six or eight inches of snow falling just on Christmas Eve. One year as Mother and I found the car after we’d been to the evening candlelight service, we were shocked to see how much we needed to clear off, just to get into the car. The two of us arrived home, drove the car into the garage that sat about a hundred feet from the house, and tried to figure out how best to get across the tundra. We had no cell phones then. The path to the garage was filled with deep snow. And there was no way my husband or even the young children were watching for us.

We finally had to wade, shoving snow out of our path with our legs and feet. Of course, those were the days one never wore slacks to church, so when we finally got to the door, we were totally frozen, with snow well-packed into our low stadium boots. As we gratefully clambered in the door, snow melted off our bodies all the way inside. What hadn’t melted soon disappeared into the living room rug in front of the blazing fire. We gratefully accepted towels and then blankets as we warmed up.

It was a memorable event. And if I remember correctly, that was the year the kids left the sled outside, and Mother did not discover where it was until nearly Easter.

Our Vineyard Haven library will be open every day in December, but closed Monday, Jan. 1. They have special activities planned for kids during school break. Note: Children under age 8 must be accompanied by a parent or other adult.

Today, Dec. 28, the movie is rated G from 1:30 to 3 pm, with story crafts related to “Mary Poppins” for ages 5 and up from 3:30 to 5. Then on Friday, Dec. 29, story crafts related to the Minions are scheduled from 2:30 to 3 pm, followed by the movie from 3:30 to 5 pm.

We all make resolutions for the New Year. How about this one? Next Wednesday, Jan. 3, at 4 pm, you can join a sign language learning and practice circle with Lynn Thorp at the West Tisbury library. Meeting weekly during January, episodes are featured from the MVTV series to help you learn and practice Pidgin Signed English as a second language.

Join the Neighborhood Convention next Tuesday, Jan. 2, at 11 am at Grace Episcopal Church, for Linda Wanamaker speaking about the Rising Tide Equestrian Program. All are welcome. Bring a sack lunch; dessert and beverage will be provided.

Mark your calendars now, because the Federated Church free lasagna luncheons are coming soon, very soon! The first luncheon of the New Year will be on Sunday, Jan. 7, from 12:30 to 2 pm, in the Parish House in Edgartown. The luncheons will continue every Sunday through March 25. In the event of snow, if the roads are closed, so are they. The meal consists of a salad, a serving of lasagna, garlic bread, beverage, and something for dessert. Everyone is welcome. This is a great opportunity to get out of the house, have a great meal, make some new friends, or perhaps you just haven’t had a hot meal in a while.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out to Toby Danger Riseborough. He will celebrate a quarter of a century on Friday. Best wishes also from his mom, sister Maggie May, and all the family. Happy birthday to Ron Druett, who parties on the 30th in New Zealand. Best wishes on Monday, the first of the New Year, to Mark Kurth and Steve Bernier. Tuesday, wish the best to John Chapman and Donna Tankard.

Heard on Main Street: If you are going to try cross-country skiing, start with a small country.