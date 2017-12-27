Court report: Dec. 20, 2017 – Dec. 22, 2017

Dec. 20, 2017

John M. Estrela, East. Falmouth; DOB 4/10/81, possession to distribute class B drug (cocaine): guilty, one year probation and must remain drug free with screens, must pay $50 VW and $50 PSF; possession of class B drug (Suboxone): dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; conspiracy to violate drug law: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Zenon Godek, Vineyard Haven; DOB 2/28/85, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: guilty, one year probation; failure to stop for police: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; speeding in violation of special regulation: responsible, probation for three months; no inspection sticker: not responsible.

John L. Zannini, Vineyard Haven; DOB 7/27/58, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Dec. 21, 2017

Chrystal L. Angelini-Thomas, Edgartown; DOB 10/23/73, disorderly conduct: guilty, must pay $150 fine.

Sharon H. Fisher, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/15/66, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, assault and battery on a police officer, a second charge of assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

Jair F. Gomes, Oak Bluffs; DOB 11/2/64, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, improper operation of motor vehicle, possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Michael Wayne Tanner, Hyde Park, Vt.; DOB 10/7/66, OUI-liquor or .08%, third offense, negligent operation of motor vehicle, registration not in possession, speeding in violation of special regulation, carrying a dangerous weapon: continued to pretrial conference.

Dec. 22, 2017

Justin T. Benham, West Tisbury; DOB 9/30/55, breaking and entering during daytime to commit a felony with person in fear: continued to pretrial conference.

Thomas Hubacz, Oak Bluffs; DOB 4/3/54, operation of motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $150 court cost.

Susan McCombe, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/9/64, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; leaving the scene of property damage: continued without finding for one year, restitution to be determined.