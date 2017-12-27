Holiday restorative sound bath

Restorative sound baths use Himalayan and crystal singing bowls, monochords, chimes and other instruments. According to a press release, the resonant vibrational healing qualities of the instruments can help to alleviate pain and discomfort, inviting deep relaxation and relief. This enables the body to make the shifts necessary for healing to take place on all levels.

A holiday sound bath will be offered by Peaked Hill Studio owner Valerie Sonnenthal at the Co-Housing Common House, 11 Rock Pond Rd., West Tisbury, from 7 to 8 pm on Thursday, Dec. 28. Proceeds will be donated to the Island Food Pantry. Sound baths will also be offered Jan. 26, Feb. 23, and March 23. RSVP to valerie@peakedhillstudio.com or 508-645-9692.

Cost is $15 to $20 (sliding scale); there is room for 20 participants. More information info at peakedhillstudio.com.