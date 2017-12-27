Martha’s Vineyard at the New Year

1 of 11

For many people, the end of the year brings perspective and a moment to reminisce. On a cold Tuesday afternoon, we went out and talked to Island locals and visitors to get a sense of their past year, and the year to come.

Shane Miller, Jamaica; owner of a cell phone company in Jamaica

What was a highlight of your 2017?

Here, it’s been good so far. The people, the food. It’s good. Back home, it’s all about business.

How did you come to the Island?

I’m just a visitor here, I’m from Jamaica. I’m on vacation.

Have a New Year’s resolution?

I’m planning to start a new company back home. With gadgets, a repair company.

Are you good at keeping your resolutions?

Most of the time, yes.

One wish for Martha’s Vineyard in 2018?

Nothing; it’s good.

Sandra Dugan, Vineyard Haven; assistant manager at Black Dog Retail

What was a highlight of your 2017?

I love the tall ships. In the spring the old crew comes back, and it’s really exciting. I got really happy, and it was ridiculous, but that was the highlight; it was great.

How did you come to the Island?

My daughter is a chef. We packed up the cat and the dog and moved all of our stuff. About a year and a half ago.

Have a New Year’s resolution?

Just trying to be positive and appreciate the moments that come my way.

One wish for Martha’s Vineyard in 2018?

The only thing I’d like to see change is housing to be more normal. It’s a huge issue.

Kelly McCarron, Edgartown; barista at Mocha Mott’s

What was a highlight of your 2017?

Graduating from Suffolk University.

How did you come to the Island?

Born and raised.

Have a New Year’s resolution?

Apply to grad school.

Are you good at keeping your resolutions?

Yes! I usually do simple ones. One year was floss more and drink more water.

One wish for Martha’s Vineyard in 2018?

More options for year-round people. In all areas of life. Whether that’s housing or jobs or cultural activities.

Ruth Evans, Peabody; literacy coach

What was a highlight of your 2017?

Moving from classroom teaching to literacy leadership.

How did you come to the Island?

I grew up here. I don’t live here anymore. I’m home for the holidays.

Have a New Year’s resolution?

To get organized.

Are you good at keeping your resolutions?

No.

One wish for Martha’s Vineyard in 2018?

I would like it to be more affordable to come home to visit my family.

Pawittra Aureden, Oak Bluffs; server at Bangkok Cuisine

What was a highlight of your 2017?

Trying new things on the Island.

Have a New Year’s resolution?

My kids and I have plans to go to Thailand to visit my family there.

One wish for Martha’s Vineyard in 2018?

I would like to see more options for food here. I’m from San Francisco, and we have a lot more food there.

Charles Frank, Brooklyn, N.Y.; filmmaker

What was a highlight of your 2017?

I started working on a longer-form documentary project. I’m making it on the Island.

How did you come to the Island?

My dad was born here. We’ve been coming here as a family tradition.

Have a New Year’s resolution?

I don’t do it at New Year’s, I do it on my birthday. On my birthday I wanted to focus on projects that were really meaningful to me, and spending my year trying to complete those.

Are you good at keeping your resolutions?

Sometimes I forget about them. By the time the next year comes around, I look back and remember them, and check in to see how I did. It’s not something I’m actively coming back to throughout the year.

One wish for Martha’s Vineyard in 2018?

I hope the feeling of the community continues to stay close to one another.

Kim Baker (pictured with niece Winter), Vineyard Haven; lunch server at MVRHS

What was a highlight of your 2017?

We had our 40th high school reunion at the P.A. Club, and it was amazing. So many people showed up, and it was one of my favorite things.

How did you come to the Island?

I’ve been an Island resident since 1972.

Have a New Year’s resolution?

Spend more time with my family, spend more time with my animals. Just be happy.

One wish for Martha’s Vineyard in 2018?

I want to see the drug problem gone. I love the way everyone is backing everyone up. One thing I love about this Island is we step up. There is drug use and homelessness, but we step up.

Marshall Highet, Pittsburgh, Pa.; writer, editor

What was a highlight of your 2017?

We got married!

How did you come to the Island?

I’m from here, but I live in Pittsburgh. Visiting for the holidays.

Have a New Year’s resolution?

I want a literary agent. I’m going to take the necessary steps to get that going. I published a book called “Spare Parts.”

One wish for Martha’s Vineyard in 2018?

Legal weed. Or how about dogs allowed in patio restaurants?

Daisy, visiting from Pittsburgh

Have a New Year’s resolution?

All squirrels, all the time.

Ginger, visiting from Pittsburgh

Have a New Year’s resolution?

Figure out how to get the humans to give us more treats.