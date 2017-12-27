MVRHS indoor track falls to West Bridgewater

The West Bridgewater Wildcats topped the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School indoor track teams in an Eastern Athletic Conference (EAC) dual meet Friday at Wheaton College in Norton. The ‘Cats outscored the Vineyard girls, 64-36, and the boys, 66-34. Vineyarder girls placed first in six events out of 12, while the boys won three events.

Mackenzie Condon won the long jump (14 feet, 11 inches), the high jump (4 feet, 6 inches) and the 55-meter high hurdles (9.1). Catherine Cherry ran to victories in the one mile (5:57) and the 1,000-meters (3:27.5). Amber Cuthbert completed a strong girls showing in the track events by winning the two mile (12:22) and placing second in the 600-meters (1:55.05). Paige Pogue claimed a pair of third place finishes in the shot put (22 feet, 6.5 inches) and the 55-meter dash (8.7). Erin DeBettencourt was third in the high hurdles (11.8).

For the Vineyard boys, Nathaniel Packer (40 feet, 2 inches) and Richie Barlett (31 feet, 6 inches) finished 1-2 in the shot put. Tim Wallis won the 300-meters (41.7) and Peter Burke topped the field in the 1,000 meters (2:54.4). Dash Christy took second place in the long jump (17 feet, 4 inches) and finished third in the 300-meters (50.5), while Otto Osmers earned a pair of thirds in the one mile (5:11) and two mile. JoJo Bonneau was second in the high hurdles (9.5) and twin brother Dan was the runner-up in the 600-meters (1:40.3). Owen Atkins was third in the 1,000 (3:11.2), J.P. Alves, third in the high hurdles (9.6) and Emmanuel DaSilva, third in the 55-meters (7.2).

The Vineyarders are back on the track at Wheaton on January 2 in an EAC dual meet vs. Coyle and Cassidy.