Pathways Arts presents a night of new music with Isaac Taylor on Friday, Dec. 29, at 7 pm at the Chilmark Tavern. Mr. Taylor just returned from his U.S. tour, and will play songs from his latest album. Guest performers Willy Mason, Alex Karalekas, and Seamus Gallagan will also make an appearance at this Pathways performance at 9 State Rd. in Chilmark. Doors open at 6:30 pm, and the event is free. For more information, visit pathwaysmv.org, or call 508-645-9098.