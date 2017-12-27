Services Saturday for Frederick H. Kondra

Frederick H. Kondra, 63, of Oak Bluffs, died on Wednesday morning, Dec. 27, 2017, at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. He was the husband of Anne M. Kondra.

His funeral service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 30, at 11:30 am in the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Roger Spinney. Visitation will be from 10 am until the time of the service. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Pacific Avenue, Oak Bluffs. A reception will follow at the P.A. Club; please bring a dish to share.

Donations in Fred’s memory may be made to the Red Stocking Fund, P.O. Box 600, Edgartown, MA 02539, or to the P.A. Club Benevolent Society, P.O. Box 2203, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.