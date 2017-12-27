Show me how you burlesque

Grab your high heels and get your cardio going any Tuesday evening at an 18-plus burlesque class at Spindrift Studios in Edgartown. Instructor Sophie Hiller takes groups through an hourlong routine beginning at 6:30 pm.

“Burlesque dance is about all about fun, femininity, sensuality, and empowerment. You’ll learn sexy choreography, often involving props such as chairs, gloves, and feather boas,” Ms. Hiller said.

Born and raised in London, Ms. Hiller is a professional singer and dancer, and when she moved to Martha’s Vineyard, she saw an opportunity for ladies on-Island. “Girls and women don’t really get dressed up here,” Ms. Hiller said. “I thought this would be a great thing for our community. Especially with everything happening in the world, girls and women coming together across a broad age range and not feeling ashamed or embarrassed to be sexy.”

Burlesque is a style of dance and exercise, traditionally done in heels, although Hiller says they’re optional. She started the class in spring 2017, and it’s brought together women ages 18 to over 60.

“I also thought it would be a fun space for people to meet each other,” Ms. Hiller said. “Since starting the class, that’s really happened. It’s such a fun, almost silly, thing.”

Ms. Hiller takes the groups through warmups, stretching, and core and booty work before jumping into choreography that changes every week. “If you’re dropping in, you won’t feel like you’re behind,” she said.

According to Ms. Hiller, the class is for everyone, and no prior dance experience is required. The routines aren’t particularly difficult, and she moves at a pace that’s appropriate for everyone. The hour flies, but by the end, everybody’s sweating. “You can show up in fishnets and a bikini, or sweatpants and a sweatshirt,” Hiller said. “I support it.”

“Drop-In Burlesque” is $20, or $80 for a five-class card. For more information, visit spindriftmv.com.