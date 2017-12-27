‘Surviving the Madmen’s War’: A Talk with Basia Jaworska

On Saturday, January 6 at 7 pm, Basia Jaworska will give a talk at the West Tisbury library titled, “Surviving the Madmen’s War: There’s Nothing So Bad Out of Which Good Can’t Come.” According to a press release, as part of the library’s winter/spring “Impact of War on Community” series, Basia will share her exploration into both of her parents’ wartime experiences during WWII in Poland, in search of answers to their physical, emotional, and psychological survival during and after the war. Both their teenage lives were upended by the 1939 Nazi and Soviet invasion. Their stories are inspirational, and touch those in need of a guiding light. This event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

Basia Jaworska is a Martha’s Vineyard painter and writer. She is involved in social and political activism through art, and she currently has a multimedia art show at the MVTV gallery featuring portraits of activists from around the world. She is working on political poster art for the February 2018 art show at Mocha Mott’s in Vineyard Haven.