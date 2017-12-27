Welcome 2018: Out with the old in, with the new

This has been a trying and frustrating year for many, and if you’re ready to kiss 2017 goodbye with a flourish, there are a few festive options on the Island.

The Harbor View Hotel has been the place to celebrate the New Year for the past seven years. If you can swing the $100 ticket price, you’ll get an awful lot of bang (literally) for your buck.

Once again, the historic hotel will pull out all the stops. The entire first floor will be dedicated to the party. The evening will feature two bands and two dance floors. Mike Benjamin’s band will play in the Edgartown Room, while Joanne Cassidy and the Vine Shakers will keep the crowd dancing in the Lighthouse Grill. If you prefer a bit more chill evening, you can hang out in the sumptuous lobby, where a photo booth will be set up for NYE keepsakes. A buffet of small plates will be available all evening for refueling. The highlight of the celebration is always the fireworks at the lighthouse, for which the Harbor View’s spacious deck provides perfect viewing. There will be a champagne toast at midnight, and noisemakers, balloons, and party hats, and fabulous decorations will set the tone. The bar stays open late — until 1:30 am — for this blowout celebration.

People tend to dress up for the Harbor View party, but this is the Vineyard, after all, so if you can up your game at least a notch or two above sneakers and a sweatshirt, you’ll fit right in. But why not take advantage of the chance to go all out? Men, we know you’ve got a suit hidden somewhere in the back of the closet, and ladies, there’s no such thing as overdressed for New Year’s (think sparkles and tiaras). The Harbor View’s New Year’s Eve celebration is always a sellout, so get your tickets soon.

For a less formal celebration, you can check out the Island’s most popular band, Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish, at the Ritz. After the live music portion of the night, the ambience will change up a bit as the always popular bar hosts a Disco Masquerade. The evening will feature lots of retro tunes with DJ Ricky Prime, a late-night burrito menu, and complimentary champagne toast. Disco attire is highly encouraged, so bust out the sequins and other ’70s garb, wear a mask if you want to remain anonymous, and brush up on your disco dance moves. Johnny Hoy will play starting at 8. Ricky Prime starts spinning at 11. $10 cover.

The P.A. Club opens its doors to all on New Year’s Eve as they host a fun 21-plus celebration featuring DJ Donald Rose, hors d’oeuvres, champagne toast, and party favors all for $5. The Wharf will offer music with DJ AP and a champagne toast. No cover. DJ Mateus will be spinning tunes at the Loft, where ladies get in free, men pay a $5 cover.

So, get your party gear on and head out to your favorite venue to celebrate the New Year. And when you’re singing “Auld Lang Syne,” remember that the title phrase means “for the sake of old times,” which many of us are really missing.