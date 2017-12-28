How cold is it on Martha’s Vineyard? Wicked cold

Martha’s Vineyard will remain in the grip of gelid polar temperatures until a coastal storm arrives this weekend to knock the thermometer up into double digits.

Wednesday’s low temperature at Martha’s Vineyard Airport was 10 degrees Fahrenheit at 7 am, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Lenore Correia. With a 15-knot wind at the time, the wind chill was -8 degrees. Tonight the temperature is expected to drop to six degrees (- 8 degrees with wind chill) and then climb up to 10 degrees Friday night.

A coastal storm blowing in just south of the Vineyard will miss most of the state but deliver two to four inches to the Island, according to Correia. The storm is forecast to begin at 7 am Saturday and wrap up 1 am Sunday.

After that,temperatures will decline again. Monday morning’s low is expected to be 5 degrees, according to National Weather Service meteorologist William Babcock — balmy compared to the town of Orange, which he said is expected to be at -7 without factoring in wind chill. By Tuesday he said the 20’s are forecast and on Wednesday, more seasonable temperatures near the freezing mark are expected to return.