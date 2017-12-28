Listeria danger spurs FDA smoked fish recall  

The Food and Drug Administration and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced on Wednesday that Springfield Smoked Fish, a Western Massachusetts food producer, has expanded an ongoing, voluntary recall of smoked fish products due to the potential danger of listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recall includes smoked salmon, smoked bluefish, smoked trout, whitefish salad, cream cheeses, whitefish spread, and other related fish products sold under the band names Springfield Smoked Fish and Rachel’s Springfield Smoked Fish. The products in question were sold both wholesale and retail in the commonwealth, Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and Ohio from May to December 2017. The products were also sold online nationwide.

No listeria monocytogenes illnesses have yet been reported, but the bacterium “can cause serious infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems,” an FDA release states. “Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.”

Tisbury health agent Maura Valley told The Times on Thursday that her department is contacting local food retailers to ensure they do not have the product on the shelves. Oak Bluffs health agent Meegan Lancaster and Edgartown health agent Matt Poole both said they are looking into the matter.

Cronig’s Market owner Steve Bernier said he didn’t believe his markets carried the product but referred the inquiry to meat manager Greg Pachico. Mr. Pachico said he only stocks Duck Trap brand smoked fish products from Maine.

The managers at both Shop & Shop and Edgartown Meat and Fish Market said they do not carry the company’s products.

“The initial recall was limited to 1-pound pre-sliced Nova Salmon produced on 11/24/17,” the release states. “The recall expansion includes product produced between May 22, 2017 and December 12, 2017, the date the facility ceased production of the products.”