To the Editor:

On behalf of the MVRHS, I want to publicly express our gratitude to the Island community for their continued support and generous contributions during this holiday season. We, at the high school, were able to direct donations to the well-being of students and families. It was a blessing to be able to do so.

Thank you to the students and staff who donated their coins, and to parents and residents who anonymously contributed gift cards and certificates. Thank you for making this a special place to live and work.

Wishing you a happy and healthy 2018.

Sara Dingledy,

Principal, Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School