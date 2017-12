Not only is it frigid out there today, but snow is in the forecast.

The National Weather Service has issued an advisory through 1 am Sunday for snow on the Cape and Islands. Total snow accumulations, according to the advisory, are for 3 to 4 inches on Martha’s Vineyard.

You still have time to run out for bread and milk, but snow is expected to begin around 12 noon.

For more information on road conditions, call 511.