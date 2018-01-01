Services Thursday for Claire F. Mercier

Claire F. Mercier, 86, died peacefully on Sunday morning, Dec. 31, 2017, at her home in Edgartown. She was predeceased by her husband Herbert R. Mercier Jr. last year, and by her daughter Suzanne Mercier. She is survived by her children Randy, Paul, Peter, Patrick, and Philip Mercier, and Jeanne Hobby, Patricia Look, and Paulee Davies; and her sister, Louise Hathaway.

Visiting hours will be held in the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs, on Wednesday, Jan. 3 from 5 to 7 pm. Claire’s funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth’s Church, Main Street, Edgartown on Thursday, Jan. 4 at 11 am. Burial will follow in the New Westside Cemetery, Robinson Road, Edgartown. Donations may be made in her memory to Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, P.O. Box 1748, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information. A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper.