Bridge Results

At the Dec. 18, 1:15 pm game of the Edgartown Bridge Club, 11 pairs competed. Finishing in first place were Carol Whitmarsh and Barbara Alleyne, followed by Gail Farrish and Warren Morse in second, Cyndee Dennehy and Pat Devaney in third, and Gerry Averill and Diana Dozier in fourth. No game was held on Dec. 25, due to the holiday.

At the Dec. 19, 7 pm game of the Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, eight pairs competed. Finishing in first place were Dave Donald and Michel Riel, followed by Bea Phear and Cecily Greenaway in second, and Dotti Arnold and Gerry Averill in third. Results have not yet been reported for the Dec. 26 game.

The Dec. 21, 7 pm game of the Island Bridge Club had four pairs engaging in a team-of-four event. Top finishers were Carol Whitmarsh and Barbara Alleyne, who won all three of their matches. There was no game held at the Island Bridge Club on Dec. 28. Too cold for everybody.

Happy New Year!