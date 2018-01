WMVY Radio’s Barbara Dacey will step away from her 32-year career, and you’re invited to join the local radio station for a celebration. On Saturday, Jan. 6, head to the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs for a “Barbara Party” from 7 to 10 pm. Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish will serve as the house band, with tons of special guests joining in. The event is free, but you can make a donation to the Friends of MVY Radio at the door. There will be a cash bar and food. For more information, visit mvyradio.com.