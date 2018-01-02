Court report: Dec. 22 – Dec. 29, 2017

Dec. 22, 2017

Patrick P. Thomas, Aquinnah; DOB 2/23/91, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $150 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service; unsafe operation of motor vehicle: not responsible; improperly removing motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Dec. 28, 2017

Vickie L. McNamara, Edgartown; DOB 7/19/65, larceny over $250, receiving stolen property over $250: continued to pretrial conference.

Dec. 29, 2017

Matthew P. Brousseau, Swedesboro, N.J.; DOB 5/10/86, OUI-liquor or .08%: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for one year, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW and $50 PSF; improper operation of motor vehicle: not responsible; failure to stop/yield: not responsible.

Brian C. Cory, Vineyard Haven; DOB 3/20/75, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; motor vehicle lights violation: not responsible.

Brian C. Cory, West Tisbury; DOB 3/20/75, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $500 court cost; speeding in violation of special regulation: not responsible.

Wayne M. Guyther III, Oak Bluffs; DOB 11/24/56, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.

Callie Marie Jackson, Vineyard Haven; DOB 3/9/96, assault and battery: pretrial probation for six months.

Breno E. Silva, Oak Bluffs; DOB 8/23/85, assault and battery: continued to pretrial conference.