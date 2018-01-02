New baby to ring in the New Year

At 6 pm on a cold New Year’s Day, Ellen and Ryan Rossi of West Tisbury welcomed their new son, Jack Ryan, to the family.

The first baby of 2018 on the Island weighs in at 7 pounds, 7.2 ounces. He is healthy, and on Tuesday was resting with his mother in the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital maternity department. Mrs. Rossi was cradling Jack, who was swaddled in a blanket and wearing a tiny hat.

Jack’s big sister, Sloane, was very excited to meet her new brother, sitting close to her mother and brother on the bed. When asked by Mrs. Rossi if she was excited, Sloane just kept a big smile on her face.

The proud parents were expecting Jack to arrive on Jan. 5. “He was actually due on my daughter’s birthday, Jan. 5th,” Mr. Rossi said. But Jack had other plans, and decided to arrive slightly early, right on the first day of the year.

Mr. and Mrs. Rossi chose the name Jack Ryan by combining Mrs. Rossi’s grandfather’s name Jack with Mr. Rossi’s first name. The parents were elated at the birth of their new son ,and also a little surprised; they waited nine months to find out if they were having a boy or a girl. “We did not know,” Mrs. Rossi said with a laugh.

“Until the day he came out,” Mr. Rossi added.

With smiles all around, Mr. and Mrs. Rossi and Sloane looked overjoyed to welcome Jack to the family.