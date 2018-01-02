Is there a ‘bombogenesis’ in our future?

The National Weather Service in Taunton has issued a storm watch that is in effect from the predawn hours of Thursday through the night.

The storm is being dubbed a bombogenesis, a slang term for a powerful low pressure system that develops rapidly. Warm eastern air from the ocean contrasting with cold western air from land creates the conditions for a powerful coastal storm. Over these two polarizing air temperatures is a jet-stream which causes air to rise and starts the bombogenesis, according to the weather service.

Preliminary estimates are for three-to-four inches of snow, but that number could change depending on the movement of the storm. If the storm moves east, temperatures will be colder and there will be more snow.

There is potential for high tides with coastal flooding and ice shifts. The weather service issued an urgent marine weather message for mariners early this morning warning of heavy freezing spray that can be “extremely hazardous to navigation.”

“There is heavy freezing spray expected. Thursday could gust 50 mph winds in Vineyard Sound. Could see seas 4 to 7 feet,” Master Chief Robert Reimer of the U.S. Coast Guard said. The Menemsha Station usually uses weather like this for training, but the heavy freezing spray is a major concern. Chief Reimer expects rough waters, but is not concerned about the station’s readiness.

“Fully operational, ready to go,” he said. “If we’re needed we’ll be ready to go.”

Winds with gusts of up to 50 mph are also expected, something that could interrupt ferry service and cause power outages.

The brunt of the storm will hit on Thursday and is expected to taper off by Friday morning. Icy cold temperatures will return through the weekend.