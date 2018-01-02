Robert M. Cavallo, 64, died unexpectedly on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, at his home in Edgartown. He was the husband of Donna L. (Goodale) Cavallo. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Jan. 4, from 4 pm to 7 pm in the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Robert’s memorial service will be held on Friday, Jan. 5, in the Old Whaling Church, Main St., Edgartown, at 1 pm. According to his wishes, he will be cremated.

Donations in his memory may be made to the M.V. Ice Arena, P.O. Box 2062, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568; please use the memo line “in memory of Robert M. Cavallo.” A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.